EXK Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Endeavour Silver (EXK) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post earnings of $0.03 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $51.85 million. Last quarter, Endeavour Silver missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.04 on estimates of $0.05. The stock fell by -1.68% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, EXK stock has risen by 28.35%.

Is Endeavour Silver Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for EXK stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $5.49, implying upside potential of 30.40% from current levels.

EXK shares have gained about 14.40% in the past six months.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property and La Plata plant in Zacatecas, and Parral property in Chihuahua. The company was founded by Bradford James Cooke on March 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

