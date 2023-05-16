Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/18/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Evogene Ltd. to post earnings of -$0.16 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $685 thousand. Last quarter, Evogene Ltd. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.07 on estimates of -$0.20. The stock fell by -4.17% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, EVGN stock has fallen by -7.00%.

About Evogene Ltd.

Evogene Ltd. operates as a plant genomics company. It utilizes a proprietary integrated technology infrastructure to enhance seed traits underlying crop productivity. It also offers a solution for crop productivity improvement through biotechnology and breeding using a technology infrastructure that is based on deep scientific understanding of plant genomics and proprietary computational capabilities. The company was founded by Amir Barzilay and Hagai Karchi in 2002 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

