Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/01/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Evelo Biosciences to post earnings of -$0.18 per share. Last quarter, Evelo Biosciences beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.21 on estimates of -$0.28. The stock fell by -5.08% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, EVLO stock has fallen by -90.36%.

Is Evelo Biosciences Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for EVLO stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $2.67, implying upside potential of 1,663.54% from current levels.

EVLO shares have lost about -92.76% in the past six months.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of monoclonal microbials, a modality of oral biologic medicines. It has three product candidates, EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and EDP1503 for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan and David A. Berry in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

