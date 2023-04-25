EVBN Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Evans Bancorp (EVBN) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Evans Bancorp to post earnings of $0.89 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $22.99 million. Last quarter, Evans Bancorp beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.10 on estimates of $1.01. The stock rose by 0.26% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, EVBN stock has fallen by -12.90%.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds. The Insurance Agency Activities segment includes insurance policies on a commission basis, surety bonds, risk management, and disability reinsurance products. The company was founded on October 28, 1988 and is headquartered in Hamburg, NY.

