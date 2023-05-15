Eurobank Ergasias S.A. (0RCP) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Eurobank Ergasias S.A. (0RCP) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/17/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Eurobank Ergasias S.A. to post earnings of EUR0.06 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR631.6 million. Last quarter, Eurobank Ergasias S.A. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of EUR0.07 on estimates of EUR0.04.

Year-to-date, 0RCP stock has risen by 30.80%.

Is Eurobank Ergasias S.A. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0RCP stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of EUR1.63, implying upside potential of 23.02% from current levels.

0RCP shares have gained about 40.66% in the past six months.

About Eurobank Ergasias S.A.

Eurobank Ergasias SA is a full-service banking group operating primarily in Greece, but with some exposure to the rest of Europe. In addition to its extensive branch network offering retail and corporate banking services in its home country, the group engages in retail and business banking in Bulgaria, Romania, and Serbia, as well as wealth management services in Cyprus, Luxembourg, and London. Loans and advances to customers constitute a majority of the group’s earning assets, mostly in retail mortgages, followed by commercial and small business loans. A majority of the bank’s net revenue is net interest income, followed by net fees and commissions.

