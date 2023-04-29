ETWO Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/01/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect E2open Parent Holdings Inc to post earnings of $0.08 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $171.25 million. Last quarter, E2open Parent Holdings Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.06 on estimates of $0.07. The stock fell by -2.55% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ETWO stock has risen by 6.07%.

About E2open Parent Holdings Inc

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.