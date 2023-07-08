ETWO Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 07/10/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect E2open Parent Holdings Inc to post earnings of $0.03 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $160.62 million. Last quarter, E2open Parent Holdings Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.07 on estimates of $0.08. The stock fell by -29.33% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ETWO stock has fallen by -6.58%.

Is E2open Parent Holdings Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ETWO stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $4.88, implying downside potential of -11.91% from current levels.

ETWO shares have lost about -4.32% in the past six months.

About E2open Parent Holdings Inc

