ETTYF Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Essity AB Class B (ETTYF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Essity AB Class B to post earnings of SEK4.22 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK44.1 billion. Last quarter, Essity AB Class B beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK3.97 on estimates of SEK3.36. The stock fell by -4.51% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ETTYF stock has fallen by -2.28%.

Is Essity AB Class B Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ETTYF stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $31.41, implying upside potential of 21.98% from current levels.

ETTYF shares have lost about -7.77% in the past six months.

About Essity AB Class B

Essity AB engages in the development, production, and marketing of personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other Operations. The Personal Care segment offers incontinence products, baby care, feminine care, and medical solutions. The Consumer Tissue segment consists of toilet paper, household towels, handkerchiefs, facial tissues, wet wipes, and napkins. The Professional Hygiene segment comprises complete hygiene solutions, including toilet paper, paper hand towels, napkins, hand soap, hand lotion, hand sanitizers, dispensers, cleaning and wiping products, internet of things sensor technology, and service and maintenance. The Other Operations segment refers to the group-wide functions. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

