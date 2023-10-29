ETRN Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 10/31/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to post earnings of $0.06 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $331.47 million. Last quarter, Equitrans Midstream missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.09 on estimates of $0.09. The stock fell by -3.53% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ETRN stock has risen by 39.87%.

Is Equitrans Midstream Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ETRN stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $11.50, implying upside potential of 31.13% from current levels.

ETRN shares have gained about 78.25% in the past six months.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water. The Gathering segments includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment includes EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system. The Water segment consists of EQM’s water pipelines, impoundment facilities, pumping stations, take point facilities and measurement facilities. Equitrans Midstream was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

