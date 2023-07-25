ESS Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Essex Property Trust (ESS) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post earnings of $1.36 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $412.25 million. Last quarter, Essex Property Trust beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.38 on estimates of $1.29. The stock rose by 3.91% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ESS stock has risen by 17.83%.

Is Essex Property Trust Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ESS stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $239.73, implying downside potential of -1.91% from current levels.

ESS shares have gained about 15.26% in the past six months.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

