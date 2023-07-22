ESQ Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Esquire Financial Holdings (ESQ) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/24/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Esquire Financial Holdings to post earnings of $1.05 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $25.4 million. Last quarter, Esquire Financial Holdings beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.11 on estimates of $0.94. The stock rose by 2.00% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ESQ stock has risen by 13.69%.

About Esquire Financial Holdings

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services which serves the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The firm specializes in commercial and consumer loans. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

