ESOA Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Energy Services Of America (ESOA) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 05/17/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Energy Services Of America to post earnings of $0.06 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $44.4 million. Last quarter, Energy Services Of America missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.01 on estimates of $0.02. The stock fell by -6.59% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ESOA stock has fallen by -11.61%.

About Energy Services Of America

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of contracting services for energy companies. The firm serves gas, petroleum, power, chemical and automotive industries. Its services include construction, replacement & repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies. The company was founded on March 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Huntington, WV.

