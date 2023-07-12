ERIC Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Class B (ERIC) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/14/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Class B to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $6.02 billion. Last quarter, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Class B missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.04 on estimates of $0.05. The stock fell by -8.95% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ERIC stock has fallen by -4.00%.

Is Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Class B Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ERIC stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $6.28, implying upside potential of 13.77% from current levels.

ERIC shares have lost about -11.40% in the past six months.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Class B

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, commonly known as Ericsson, develops and manufactures communication network equipment, and provides telecom services and support solutions. The Company’s portfolio includes products for the enterprise, mobile platform, cable, and power module markets.

