EQR Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Equity Residential (EQR) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 10/31/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Equity Residential to post earnings of $0.47 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $727.18 million. Last quarter, Equity Residential missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.37 on estimates of $0.38. The stock fell by -1.31% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, EQR stock has fallen by -4.96%.

Is Equity Residential Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for EQR stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $69.63, implying upside potential of 28.40% from current levels.

EQR shares have lost about -12.41% in the past six months.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H. Lurie and Sam Zell in March 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

