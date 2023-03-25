Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (EGLX) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (EGLX) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc to post earnings of -C$0.05 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$63.3 million. Last quarter, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -C$0.25 on estimates of -C$0.07. The stock rose by 2.94% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, EGLX stock has risen by 10.91%.

Is Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for EGLX stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $3.27, implying upside potential of 436.07% from current levels.

EGLX shares have lost about -37.11% in the past six months.

About Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is a gaming company building authentic lifestyle gamers. It has an online network of over 80, owned and affiliated, gaming related websites and a network of 900 YouTube channels reaching 150 million visitors. It also owns and operates Canada’s video-gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo “EGLX”. Its products and services fall into three principal segments: content, advertising and events.

