Entera Bio (ENTX) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Entera Bio (ENTX) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/30/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Entera Bio to post earnings of -$0.12 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $100 thousand. Last quarter, Entera Bio beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.11 on estimates of -$0.14. The stock fell by -19.35% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ENTX stock has risen by 0.98%.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

