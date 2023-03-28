Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (ENSC) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (ENSC) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/30/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. to post earnings of -$2.41 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.54 million. Last quarter, Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$5.13 on estimates of -$0.16. The stock fell by -8.86% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ENSC stock has fallen by -32.50%.

About Ensysce Biosciences, Inc.

