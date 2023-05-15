Embracer Group Ab Class B (THQQF) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Embracer Group Ab Class B (THQQF) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/17/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Embracer Group Ab Class B to post earnings of SEK1.07 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK8.57 billion. Last quarter, Embracer Group Ab Class B beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK2.14 on estimates of SEK1.49.

Year-to-date, THQQF stock has fallen by -13.42%.

Is Embracer Group Ab Class B Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for THQQF stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $7.20, implying upside potential of 80.00% from current levels.

THQQF shares have lost about -19.19% in the past six months.

About Embracer Group Ab Class B

Embracer Group AB is the parent company of businesses developing and publishing PC and console games for the global games market. The group has a catalogue of over 130 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro (license), MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory and Wreckfest amongst many others. The firm has a global presence through its three operative groups: Koch Media GmbH, THQ Nordic GmbH, and Coffee Stain AB. The group has around 18 internal game development studios based in Germany, the Czech Republic, the UK, Finland, the USA, and Sweden.

