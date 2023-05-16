Embellence Group AB (9P7) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Embellence Group AB (9P7) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/18/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Embellence Group AB to post earnings of SEK0.57 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK197.75 million. Last quarter, Embellence Group AB beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK0.56 on estimates of SEK0.50. The stock fell by -6.32% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 9P7 stock has risen by 8.48%.

About Embellence Group AB

Embellence Group AB acquires, owns and develops brands in wallpaper, textiles, rugs and other interior decoration. The company’s brand portfolio comprises Cole & Son, Wall&deco, Borastapeter, Perswall and Pappelina.

