EM Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Smart Share Global Ltd. Sponsored Adr (EM) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/17/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Smart Share Global Ltd. Sponsored Adr to post earnings of -CNH0.07 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at CNH938.7 million. Last quarter, Smart Share Global Ltd. Sponsored Adr beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -CNH0.64 on estimates of -CNH0.73. The stock fell by -2.19% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, EM stock has fallen by -31.80%.

About Smart Share Global Ltd. Sponsored Adr

Smart Share Global Ltd is a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service through an extensive online and offline network in China. It provides service through power banks, placed in POIs operated by location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. Through the mini-programs, users rent the power banks to carry with them when they use the service and can return the power banks at any of the POIs, enabled by the expansive network and powerful technologies.

