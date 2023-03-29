Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (BABYF) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (BABYF) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/31/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Else Nutrition Holdings Inc to post earnings of -C$0.05 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$2.9 million. Last quarter, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -C$0.03 on estimates of -C$0.05. The stock fell by -20.00% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BABYF stock has risen by 58.75%.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc is a food and nutrition company focused on research, development, manufacturing, marketing, sale and/or license of innovative plant-based food and nutrition products. It caters product to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets.

