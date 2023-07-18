ELRXF Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Electrolux Ab Class B (ELRXF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Electrolux Ab Class B to post earnings of SEK1.28 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK33.57 billion. Last quarter, Electrolux Ab Class B beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -SEK2.18 on estimates of -SEK2.57. The stock rose by 14.26% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ELRXF stock has risen by 0.14%.

About Electrolux Ab Class B

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia or Pacific; ; Home Care & SDA and Professional Products. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

