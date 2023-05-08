ELP Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Companhia Paranaense De Energia Pfd Class B (ELP) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Companhia Paranaense De Energia Pfd Class B to post earnings of $0.19 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $954.43 million. Last quarter, Companhia Paranaense De Energia Pfd Class B missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.11 on estimates of $0.24. The stock rose by 1.14% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ELP stock has risen by 14.31%.

About Companhia Paranaense De Energia Pfd Class B

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation & Transmission, Power Distribution and Sales, Telecommunications, Gas, Power sale and Holding Company. The Power Generation & Transmission segment involves in the generation of electric energy from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects, the transport and transformation of the power. The Power Distribution and Sales segment offers distribution and sale of electric energy; the operation and maintenance of the distribution infrastructure. The Telecommunications segment includes telecommunications and general communications services. The Gas segment comprises the public service of piped natural gas distribution. The Power sale segment comprises the sale of electric energy and related services. The Holding Company segment includes participation in other companies. The company was founded on October 26, 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

