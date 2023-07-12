Elkem ASA (ELKEF) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Elkem ASA (ELKEF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/14/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Elkem ASA to post earnings of NOK0.79 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at NOK9.08 billion. Last quarter, Elkem ASA beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of NOK1.25 on estimates of NOK0.81.

Year-to-date, ELKEF stock has fallen by -39.26%.

Is Elkem ASA Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ELKEF stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $3.34, implying upside potential of 35.77% from current levels.

About Elkem ASA

Elkem ASA is a Norway based company engages in the manufacture and distribution of silicon-based materials. It operates through the following divisions: The Silicones division produces and sells a range of silicone-based products across various subsectors including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins. The Silicon Materials division offers various grades of metallurgical silicon and microsilica for use in a wide range of end applications. The Foundry Products division supplies specialized ferrosilicon products to the cast iron and steel industries. The Carbon division includes carbon electrode materials, lining materials, and specialty carbon products for metallurgical processes.

