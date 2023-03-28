Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELDN) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELDN) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/30/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.63 per share. Last quarter, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.73 on estimates of -$0.68. The stock fell by -3.65% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ELDN stock has risen by 2.20%.

Is Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ELDN stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $15.33, implying upside potential of 560.78% from current levels.

ELDN shares have lost about -15.94% in the past six months.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ELDN) is an immunology-focused biotechnology company utilizing its experience in the CD40/CD40L costimulatory pathway to develop and commercialize precision therapies for persons undergoing organ and cellular transplantation, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The company’s lead compound in development is tegoprubart (AT-1501), an anti-CD40L antibody. The company, which was established in 2004, is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.