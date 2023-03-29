Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/31/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Electra Battery Materials Corp to post earnings of -C$0.13 per share. Last quarter, Electra Battery Materials Corp missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -C$0.24 on estimates of -C$0.10. The stock rose by 8.15% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ELBM stock has fallen by -1.96%.

About Electra Battery Materials Corp

First Cobalt Corp is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its projects include Iron Creek in Idaho, First Cobalt Refinery in North America, and Greater Cobalt in Ontario.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.