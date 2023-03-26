Elbit Systems (ESLT) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Elbit Systems (ESLT) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/28/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Elbit Systems to post earnings of $1.96 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.5 billion. Last quarter, Elbit Systems missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.26 on estimates of $1.90. The stock fell by -10.56% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ESLT stock has risen by 5.01%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as a technology company. It engages in the development and supply of a portfolio of airborne, land and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security and commercial aviation applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

