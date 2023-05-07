ELAN Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/09/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post earnings of $0.29 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.18 billion. Last quarter, Elanco Animal Health beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.19 on estimates of $0.13. The stock fell by -11.50% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ELAN stock has fallen by -24.62%.

Is Elanco Animal Health Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ELAN stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $14.14, implying upside potential of 51.88% from current levels.

ELAN shares have lost about -30.78% in the past six months.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc. engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine. The Companion Animal Disease Prevention category engages in the broadest parasiticide portfolios in the companion animal sector based on indications, species and formulations, with products that protect pets from worms, fleas and ticks. The Companion Animal Therapeutics category provides the details of broad pain and osteoarthritis portfolio across species, modes of action, indications and disease stages. The Food Animal Future Protein & Health category includes vaccines, nutritional enzymes and animal-only antibiotics, serves the growing demand for protein and includes innovative products in poultry and aquaculture production, where demand for animal health products is outpacing overall industry growth. It also focuses on developing functional nutritional health products that promote food animal health, including enzymes, probiotics and prebiotics. The Food Animal Ruminants & Swine category develops animal food products used in ruminant and swine production. The company was founded on May 3, 2018 and is headquartered in Greenfield, IN.

