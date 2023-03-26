Ekso Bionics Holding (EKSO) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Ekso Bionics Holding (EKSO) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/28/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Ekso Bionics Holding to post earnings of -$0.22 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $3.94 million. Last quarter, Ekso Bionics Holding missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.33 on estimates of -$0.24. The stock fell by -9.26% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, EKSO stock has risen by 15.15%.

About Ekso Bionics Holding

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following business segments: EksoHealth, EksoWorks, and Other. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment offers exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform heavy duty work for extended periods. The company was founded on January 30, 2012 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

