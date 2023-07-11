EIP Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Elliptic Laboratories AS (EIP) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/13/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Elliptic Laboratories AS to post earnings of -NOK0.10 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at NOK14.7 million. Last quarter, Elliptic Laboratories AS beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -NOK0.10 on estimates of -NOK0.10. The stock fell by -9.38% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, EIP stock has fallen by -30.52%.

About Elliptic Laboratories AS

Elliptic Laboratories AS is a software-based AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform. Its AI Virtual Security Sensor is a presence-detection solution used to improve the security of data stored on laptops. The AI Virtual Security Sensor leverages a laptop’s existing speaker and microphone to generate and process ultrasound waves to detect presence.

