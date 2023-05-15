EGFEY Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Eurobank Ergasias (EGFEY) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/17/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Eurobank Ergasias to post earnings of $0.03 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $696.17 million. Last quarter, Eurobank Ergasias beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.04 on estimates of $0.02. The stock fell by -4.27% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, EGFEY stock has risen by 21.05%.

About Eurobank Ergasias

Eurobank Ergasias SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, and International. The Retail segment includes customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking and mortgages. The Corporate segment include direct debit facilities, current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loan and other credit facilities, foreign currency and derivative products to corporate entities, custody, equity brokerage, cash and trade services. The Wealth Management segment provides private banking services, including total wealth management, to medium and high net worth individuals, insurance, mutual fund and investment savings products, and institutional asset management. The Global and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking services including corporate finance, merger and acquisitions advice, financial instruments trading and institutional finance to corporate and institutional entities, as well as, specialized financial advice and intermediation to private and large retail individuals as well as small and large corporate entities. The International segment operates in Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Cyprus, Ukraine and Luxembourg. The company was founded in December 1990 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.