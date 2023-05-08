EGAN Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

eGain Communications Corporation (EGAN) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 05/10/2023.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect eGain Communications Corporation to post earnings of $0.01 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $23.45 million. Last quarter, eGain Communications Corporation beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.05 on estimates of $0.04. The stock fell by -11.60% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, EGAN stock has fallen by -20.04%.

About eGain Communications Corporation

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

