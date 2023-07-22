EFSC Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post earnings of $1.29 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $154.63 million. Last quarter, Enterprise Financial Services beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.46 on estimates of $1.37. The stock fell by -1.80% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, EFSC stock has fallen by -11.40%.

Is Enterprise Financial Services Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for EFSC stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $49.00, implying upside potential of 14.25% from current levels.

EFSC shares have lost about -10.91% in the past six months.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans. The company was founded by Kevin C. Eichner, Fred H. Eller, and Ronald E. Henges on May 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, MO.

