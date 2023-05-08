EFC Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Ellington Financial LLC (EFC) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Ellington Financial LLC to post earnings of $0.43 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $45.45 million. Last quarter, Ellington Financial LLC missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.42 on estimates of $0.44. The stock fell by -1.58% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, EFC stock has risen by 2.10%.

Is Ellington Financial LLC Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for EFC stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $14.25, implying upside potential of 18.26% from current levels.

EFC shares have lost about -5.24% in the past six months.

About Ellington Financial LLC

Ellington Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

