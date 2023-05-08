EBIX Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Ebix Inc (EBIX) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Ebix Inc to post earnings of $0.35 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $246.1 million. Last quarter, Ebix Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.36 on estimates of $0.62. The stock fell by -11.37% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, EBIX stock has fallen by -18.43%.

Is Ebix Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for EBIX stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $29.75, implying upside potential of 87.70% from current levels.

EBIX shares have lost about -5.62% in the past six months.

About Ebix Inc

Ebix, Inc. engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following products and services: Exchanges; Broker P&C Systems; Risk Compliance Solutions; and Carrier P&C systems. The Exchange include data exchanges in the area of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and P&C insurance. The Broker P&C Systems focuses in the design and deplyment of back-end systems for international P&C insurance brokers who are seeking a worldwide system solution. The Risk Complaince Solutions involves in the domain intensive project management, time and material based consulting engagements to clients across the world, the creation and tracking of certificates of insurance issued in the United States and Australian markets, the provision of claims adjudication and settlement, call center, and back office support. The Carrier P&C systems gives back-end systems for P&C insurance companies. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in John Creek, GA.

