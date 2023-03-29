Eastside Distilling (EAST) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Eastside Distilling (EAST) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/31/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Eastside Distilling to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $3.66 million. Last quarter, Eastside Distilling beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.18 on estimates of -$0.19. The stock rose by 0.00% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, EAST stock has risen by 0.84%.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

