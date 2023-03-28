Dynacor Gold Mines Inc (DNGDF) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc (DNGDF) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/30/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Dynacor Gold Mines Inc to post earnings of C$0.08 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$68.23 million. Last quarter, Dynacor Gold Mines Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$0.03 on estimates of C$0.08. The stock rose by 0.00% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DNGDF stock has risen by 0.08%.

About Dynacor Gold Mines Inc

Dynacor Gold Mines, Inc. engages in the production of gold and silver. It also owns the rights on several mining properties which are in the exploration stage, including its flagship exploration gold, copper and silver prospect, the Tumipampa, and Anta properties. The company was founded on December 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

