Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Dyadic International Inc. to post earnings of -$0.07 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.45 million. Last quarter, Dyadic International Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.06 on estimates of -$0.10. The stock fell by -8.70% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DYAI stock has risen by 0.72%.

About Dyadic International Inc.

Dyadic International, Inc. engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines. The company was founded by Mark A. Emalfarb in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, FL.

