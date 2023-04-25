DXCM Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Dexcom (DXCM) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Dexcom to post earnings of $0.15 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $720.71 million. Last quarter, Dexcom beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.34 on estimates of $0.27. The stock rose by 9.93% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DXCM stock has risen by 7.93%.

Is Dexcom Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for DXCM stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $133.80, implying upside potential of 8.05% from current levels.

DXCM shares have gained about 22.66% in the past six months.

About Dexcom

California-based DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company. The company designs, develops and focuses on commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include DexCom G4 PLATINUM System, DexCom G5 Mobil, DexCom G6, and DexCom Share.

