DXC Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Dxc Technology Company (DXC) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/18/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Dxc Technology Company to post earnings of $1.03 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $3.62 billion. Last quarter, Dxc Technology Company beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.95 on estimates of $0.83. The stock rose by 2.60% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DXC stock has fallen by -15.68%.

About Dxc Technology Company

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment offers to deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results, while reducing business risk and operational costs for clients. The USPS segment delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. The company was founded on 19th May, 2016 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

