Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/30/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Duos Technologies Group Inc to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $6.95 million. Last quarter, Duos Technologies Group Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.30 on estimates of -$0.22. The stock fell by -7.35% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DUOT stock has risen by 31.90%.

About Duos Technologies Group Inc

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. engages in the provision of security and analytical technology solutions with portfolio of intellectual property, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc. It offers intelligent technologies that combine machine learning, artificial intelligence, and advanced video analytics that are delivered through proprietary integrated enterprise command and control centraco platform. The firm also delivers professional and consulting services for large data centers. Its solutions include apis, rip, and vue. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

