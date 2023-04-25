DTE Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

DTE Energy Company (DTE) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect DTE Energy Company to post earnings of $1.26 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $4.53 billion. Last quarter, DTE Energy Company beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.31 on estimates of $1.24. The stock fell by -0.44% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DTE stock has fallen by -1.85%.

Is DTE Energy Company Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for DTE stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $126.71, implying upside potential of 10.82% from current levels.

DTE shares have gained about 6.55% in the past six months.

About DTE Energy Company

Michigan-based DTE Energy Co. is a diversified energy company, which provides electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following divisions: Electric, Gas, Gas Storage and Pipelines, and Power and Industrial Projects.

