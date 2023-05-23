DRTS Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd (DRTS) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/25/2023.
Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Alpha Tau Medical Ltd to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. Last quarter, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.05 on estimates of -$0.09. The stock fell by -1.52% the day after the last earnings release.
Year-to-date, DRTS stock has risen by 23.22%.
About Alpha Tau Medical Ltd
Healthcare Capital Corp is a blank check company.
