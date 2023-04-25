Dril-quip (DRQ) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Dril-quip (DRQ) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Dril-quip to post earnings of $0.02 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $93.24 million. Last quarter, Dril-quip beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.06 on estimates of -$0.04. The stock rose by 12.37% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DRQ stock has risen by 8.58%.

Is Dril-quip Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for DRQ stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $35.50, implying upside potential of 25.18% from current levels.

DRQ shares have gained about 14.77% in the past six months.

About Dril-quip

Dril-Quip, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. Its products consist of subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipe, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors and diverters which are used by major integrated, large independent and foreign national oil and gas companies in offshore areas throughout the world. The company was founded by Larry E. Reimert, Gary W. Loveless, Gary D. Smith and J. Mike Walker in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

