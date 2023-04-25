DPZ Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Domino’s Pizza Inc to post earnings of $2.72 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.04 billion. Last quarter, Domino’s Pizza Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $4.43 on estimates of $3.96. The stock fell by -11.65% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DPZ stock has fallen by -4.27%.

Is Domino’s Pizza Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for DPZ stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $341.57, implying upside potential of 3.42% from current levels.

DPZ shares have gained about 1.13% in the past six months.

About Domino’s Pizza Inc

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. is a pizza company, which operates a network of company-owned and franchise-owned stores in the U.S. and international markets. It operates though the following three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises of a network of franchised stores. The Supply Chain segment operates regional dough manufacturing and food supply chain centers. The company was founded by James Monaghan and Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

