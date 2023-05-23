Domo Inc (DOMO) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Domo Inc (DOMO) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/25/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Domo Inc to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $78.86 million. Last quarter, Domo Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.02 on estimates of -$0.09. The stock fell by -19.39% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DOMO stock has risen by 9.00%.

Is Domo Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for DOMO stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $22.33, implying upside potential of 46.33% from current levels.

DOMO shares have gained about 9.23% in the past six months.

About Domo Inc

Domo, Inc. designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.