Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/16/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Dolphin Entertainment to post earnings of -$0.09 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $9.7 million. Last quarter, Dolphin Entertainment missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.33 on estimates of $0.00. The stock fell by -2.16% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DLPN stock has risen by 19.88%.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company, which engages in the provision of marketing and publicity services to major film studios, and many of the independent and digital content providers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment Publicity & Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity & Marketing segment includes 42West and provides clients with diversified services, including public relations, entertainment content marketing and strategic marketing consulting. The Content Production segment comprises of Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Films, and Dolphin Digital Studios and specializes in the production and distribution of digital content and feature films. The company was founded on March 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

