Dollarama (DLMAF) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Dollarama (DLMAF) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Dollarama to post earnings of C$0.86 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$1.4 billion. Last quarter, Dollarama beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$0.70 on estimates of C$0.70. The stock rose by 3.65% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DLMAF stock has fallen by -2.81%.

Is Dollarama Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for DLMAF stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $67.56, implying upside potential of 18.63% from current levels.

DLMAF shares have gained about 1.06% in the past six months.

About Dollarama

Dollarama, Inc. engages in the operation of dollar store chain. It offers a broad range of consumer products and general merchandise for everyday use, in addition to seasonal products. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

