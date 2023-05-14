DOCS Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/16/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Doximity, Inc. to post earnings of $0.17 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $110.09 million. Last quarter, Doximity, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.22 on estimates of $0.18. The stock fell by -12.88% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DOCS stock has risen by 0.58%.

Is Doximity, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for DOCS stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $34.40, implying upside potential of 4.12% from current levels.

DOCS shares have gained about 6.75% in the past six months.

About Doximity, Inc.

Doximity Inc is a digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. Its cloud-based platform provides members with tools specifically built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, securely coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.