DNKEY Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Danske Bank A/S (Adr) (DNKEY) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Danske Bank A/S (Adr) to post earnings of $0.41 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.91 billion. Last quarter, Danske Bank A/S (Adr) beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.44 on estimates of $0.43. The stock fell by -1.68% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DNKEY stock has risen by 23.50%.

About Danske Bank A/S (Adr)

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities. The Banking DK segment offers daily banking, home financing, investment and retirement planning solutions. The Banking Nordic segment encompasses global asset finance activities, such as lease activities. The Corporate & Institution segment provides wholesale banking services for institutional and corporate customers involving cash management services, trade finance solutions, custody services, foreign exchange and derivatives products, corporate finance, and acquisition finance. The Wealth Management segment encompasses expertise from Danica Pension, Danske Capital, and Private Banking. The Northern Ireland segment serves personal and business customers through a network of branches in Northern Ireland and digital channels. The Non-core segment includes certain customer segments that are no longer considered part of the core business. The Other Activities segment encompasses group treasury, and group support functions and eliminations. The company was founded by Gottlieb Hartvig Abrahamsson Gedalia on October 5, 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

